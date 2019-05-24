Thank you, India, salute to our 'karyakartas' for win: PM Narendra Modi

[India], May 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the voters for placing their "faith" in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and thanked all BJP workers for their hard work.

"Thank you, India! The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us the strength to work even harder to fulfill people's aspirations. I salute every BJP 'karyakarta' for their determination, perseverance and hard work. They went home to home, elaborating on our development agenda," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Modi tweeted in regional language Odia to convey his best wishes to Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik, saying, "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term..." Patnaik has continued his invincible grip over Odisha with his party -- BJD -- leading in 110 seats in the 147-member House and himself set to become the Chief Minister for the fifth consecutive term. In yet another tweet, Modi congratulated YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Telugu, saying, "Dear @ysjagan, Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure..." Reddy, who steered his party -- YSR Congress Party -- to a spectacular victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, will take oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. The BJP-led NDA is comfortably set for a return to power at the Centre with the alliance in a comfortable lead on about 340 Lok Sabha seats in the country. (ANI)