Thankful to Pakistan for grand gesture: Jadhav after meeting wife, mother

Islamabad: Shortly after meeting his mother and wife ever since his arrest on March 3 last year, Kulbhushan Jadhav in a video, which Pakistan released, said, "I requested a meeting with my wife and mother and I am thankful to the government of Pakistan for this grand gesture."

Accompanied by Deputy high commissioner J P Singh and a Pakistani woman official, TV footage showed Jadhav family entering the main building of the ministry of foreign affairs and the door shutting behind them.

They met Jadhav for around 30 minutes. The two women arrived in the capital via Dubai in a commercial flight and are expected to leave soon after the meeting where they will be accompanied by Singh. Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice in May. The ICJ halted his execution on Indias appeal pending the final verdict by it.