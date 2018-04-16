Thanks to this rare black chicken, Chhattisgarh's tribal women are earning in lakhs

[India], Apr 16 (ANI): A rare breed of black chicken called Kadaknath has become the reason for the financial independence of a large number of tribal women in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Dantewada district.

The women started a cooperative society called Indravati Society that cultivates and sells this rare breed of chicken, which makes for a delicacy in the country as well as abroad.

Asmati Arya, a member of the society, told ANI, "As a group, we all together decided and started the society in May 2017."

Since the inception of the cooperative society, it has earned Rs three lakhs in the last eight months by selling 300 Kadaknath chicken, another member named Champa Kumari said. The society sells over 1.5 quintals of chickens for the price of Rs 750 per kg, to a Hyderabad-based company that deals in packaging the meat and exporting it abroad. Due to the booming business, Champa, who could not continue her education after the 10th standard due to financial crunch, said that she is capable enough now to support her family as well as send her younger sister to school. The state government's aid has been instrumental in the women's success, which has taken the financial responsibility of maintaining the poultry farm. The women said that a poultry farm was provided by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, a government-run institution, and its maintenance is also taken care of, by them. (ANI)