Tharoor to face trial in wife Sunanda Pushkar's death

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as an accused in the Sunanda Pushkar death case and asked him to appear before it on July 7. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said there were sufficient grounds to proceed against Tharoor for commission of offences in the case.

Tharoor has been charged with abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, who was found dead in a five-star hotel in Delhi in 2014. Her last mails and messages on social media have been taken by the police as her dying declaration.

The parliamentarian from Kerala has also been accused of cruelty to his wife in the chargesheet submitted in court last month.