The actions have begun, says CM Nitish Kumar after Indian air strikes across LoC

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): "Action against terrorism has begun," said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday lauding the air strikes by Indian Air Force (IAF) at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

“There is anger in everyone’s mind against terrorism. I know this is natural. Now the actions have begun against it,” said the Chief Minister.

“India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders,” said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

The terror camp in a thick forest area atop a hill was led by Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Gauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Gokhale said while making a statement before the media, hours after the air strikes using Mirage 2000 were carried out. He said the “pre-emptive” strike by India had become absolutely necessary as there was credible information that JeM, which recently carried out terror attack in Pulwama, was planning further attacks on India. A large number of Jaish terrorists, including top commanders, trainers and those terrorists who were to be the ‘fidayeen’ (suicide attackers) were eliminated in the “non-military” air strike, the Foreign Secretary said. Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based and backed JeM carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others. The terror attack had led to nation-wide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. The world community too had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The US has said it supports India's "Right to self-defence". (ANI)