The battle is over, your Karma awaits you 'Modi Ji': Rahul Gandhi

[India], May 5 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you."

"Modi Ji, the battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug," Rahul tweeted in response to Modi's remark that "Rajiv Gandhi's life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1.'"

On Saturday, Modi while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh had said, the life of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi ended as 'Bhrashtachari number 1.'

"Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1,' Modi had said. He was apparently referring to Bofors scam, in which Rajiv Gandhi was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors for the sale of artillery guns to India. However, Modi's comments were not well received by Congress. On Sunday, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel also said that those who are 'pseudo-nationalist' and 'do politics of dividing people' will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifices. "Those whose nationalism is pseudo and whose politics is based on dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifice for the nation," tweeted Patel. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991. (ANI)