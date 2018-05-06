The Border Roads Organisation to celebrate its 58th Raising Day on May 7

[India], May 06 (ANI): On the occasion of its Raising Day on May 7, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), a leader in the arena of infrastructural development in the border areas of the country, will celebrate completing 58 years of glorious service to the nation.

Since its inception in 1960, the organisation has gone from strength to strength, and numerous projects undertaken by them has been vital for the territorial integrity and the socio-economic uplifting of even the most remote corners of the country, as well as in its neighbours.

Projects that have been executed in friendly foreign countries are reflective of the BRO's ideology 'Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam'. The organisation also endeavours to explore new frontiers while it undertakes systematic modernisation of its construction techniques, with its focus remaining on enhancing productivity and quality construction. The Director-General Border Roads, Lt Gen. Harpal Singh, conveyed his greetings to all veterans and BRO personnel on the occasion and called upon all ranks of the Organisation to continue on the path of excellence with renewed vigour and dedication. (ANI)