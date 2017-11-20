The Dalai Lama meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

[India], Nov. 20 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who is on a two-day tour to Odisha, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner is here to give a talk apart from attending some other public engagements.

After attending an event today, he spoke on India-China issue.

"If you look at things with common sense then there is no other way than living peacefully and helping each other," he told the media.

Yesterday, too, the Dalai Lama spoke on the same issue.

"India and China have a great potential. China is also historically a Buddhist country. Most Chinese follow the Nalanda thought of Buddhism," the Dalai Lama told ANI. He added, "Whether we like it or not, India and China have to live side by side and if they work together there is a huge potential. Imagine more than two billion people working together." The Tibetan leader is currently on a week-long three-city tour to Delhi, Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata. (ANI)