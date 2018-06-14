The girl was like my daughter: Rape-accused Daati Maharaj

Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj who has been accused of rape by a disciple has assured cooperation in the investigation.

Daati Maharaj told ANI that the complainant was like his daughter and he would not blame her even if he is executed.

"I won't put any allegations on that girl because she was my daughter and will continue to be that. Even if I am hanged, I won't put allegations on her. If I have done anything wrong, then the legal authorities will look into that. I will fully cooperate in the investigation," he said.

Daati Maharaj's comment comes after the crime branch of the Delhi Police on Wednesday recorded the statement of the victim and initiated the process to issue a Lookout Circular against the self-styled godman. He will not be permitted to leave the country. Daati Maharaj has been accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham two years ago. The woman registered a case in Fatehpur Beri police station on Sunday. It was later transferred to the District Investigation Unit (DIU). Daati Maharaj has been booked under Indian Penal Code, sections - 376, 377, 354 and 34. The woman has alleged that she didn't file a complaint earlier as she felt intimidated by the self-styled godman. She also said she was raped repeatedly at Gurukul Ashwasan in Rajasthan's Bal Gram.