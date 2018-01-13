The Mumbai Police posted a cat video and it's breaking the internet

Mumbai: Cops are not just about stiff mustaches, uniforms and grim expressions. They are not just tech-savvy but are witty and humorous too. They appeal to the younger generation as well. And have many followers on Twitter. Right from the moonwalking cop of Indore to Mumbai Police.
The latter is a favourite when it comes to grievance redressal and quick response. They have a way with words. They say it with sass and don't even sound remotely preachy while they are at it.
The Mumbai Police Twitter handle recently posted an adorable video of a cat -- and it's breaking the internet. Watch:
Need we say more? #TrafficDiscipline pic.twitter.com/TupYEIhXV2— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 12, 2018
The video has since been pinned, liked and retweeted. Many welcomed the hidden message:
Perfect way mumbai police ..the best video so far related to #TrafficDiscipline— Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) January 13, 2018
Ultimate— Sudhir D Chaudhari (@sudhiram79) January 13, 2018
Lesson to us— Govind Gurbani (@gbgurbani) January 13, 2018
Then there were the naysayers too.
Ther are no Zebra crossings in Mumbai.— R.S.F.A. (@Mr_RSFA) January 13, 2018
Kutte-Billi ki zindagi nhi jeene Hai hume— JinxAmit (@DaTurningBrain) January 13, 2018
What do you think of it? Need we say more?