The Nation is proud of you, says CM Ashok Gehlot after IAF air strikes across LoC

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): "The Nation is proud of you," said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday hailing the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out multiple air strikes on the terror launch pads at various places in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

“Congratulations to the Indian Air Force pilots. I salute your bravery,” he added.

This comes after Indian Air Force, in the early hours of Tuesday, carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), completely destroying them, including control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group.

The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources told ANI. India's response came 12 days after a CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 security personnel were killed. Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan Army confirmed that Indian Air Force fighters penetrated across the LoC in PoK, dropping "payloads". However, they have denied any loss of life or property. (ANI)