The real meaning of Ram Navami

Bharjanam bhava beejaanaa marjanam sukha sampadaam |

Tarjanam yamadootaanaam raama raameti garjanam ||

Meaning: The roar of the divine name of Ram destroys the very seed of material existence. It earns true wealth and happiness and keeps away the messengers of Yama, the god of death.

It was on the auspicious day of Ram Navami that Lord Ram chose to incarnate on earth. In other words, it is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ram.

Bhaye prakat kripala, deendayala, Kaushalya hitkari ||

Meaning: The merciful lord of fallen and destitute souls, well-wisher of Kaushalya, descended on earth -- Goswami Tulsidas Who is Lord Ram? What is our relationship with him? Why should we celebrate his birthday? To answer the first question, we will have to turn to the scriptures, which are a personal form of God. The Vedas can probably provide us with a suitable answer since they were not written by anyone and are considered a manifestation of God's breath. They are just as eternal as God, and without beginning or end. During pralaya, or dissolution, the Vedas merge with God. Kaalena nashtaa pralaye vaaniyam veda samjnitaa -- Srimad Bhagavatam When the universe is created again, the Vedas manifest once more. Hence, the Vedas can tell us who Ram is. Ramante yogino'nante satyananda chidaatmani iti rama padenaasau param brahmaabhidheeyate -- Ramatapani Upanishad The One in whom, the greatest of the God-realised, liberated souls [paramahansas, yogis and gyanis] -- not ordinary material souls -- rejoice and attain happiness. That is Ram. Lord Ram is Brahm, the Vedas reiterate [parabrahmaabhidheeyate]. Brahm means the biggest of all.