The way people have welcomed me, I feel I belong to Lucknow, says Poonam Sinha

[India], May 2 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Poonam Sinha on Thursday said that the way people of Lucknow have welcomed her, it seems that she belongs to this city.

Speaking at an election rally in presence of her husband Shatrughan Sinha and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Poonam said, "The way people have welcomed me here, I feel I belong to this city."

She further said, "I request people to vote in huge number for me in the Lok Sabha elections on May 6."

"For the sake of bringing a change I ask you to vote for SP," she added.

Poonam Sinha is contesting as SP candidate against BJP's sitting MP and the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)