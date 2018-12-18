'The work has begun' exudes a jubilant Rahul Gandhi on loan waiver promise

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): 'Did you see, the work has begun,' remarked a beaming Congress president Rahul Gandhi while giving a brief reply to journalists on being asked about his party's election promise on the farm loan waiver.

Exuding confidence, a happy and jubilant Gandhi made a quick tongue-in-cheek replay to the waiting media persons, saying: "Dekha aapne, dekha, aapne dekha. Shuru ho gaya na kaam (Did you see, the work has already begun)."

Gandhi scion made these remarks after arriving at Parliament complex to take part in the proceedings of the House.

Lok Sabha has, however, been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, after continuous uproar over Supreme Court's verdict on Rafale fighter jet deal and Delhi High Court's verdict on 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. (ANI)