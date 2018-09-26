Theme of Odisha Conclave unveiled

[India], Sept. 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday unveiled the theme of Odisha Conclave 2018.

The flagship biennial business event of the Government of Odisha will be themed on 'I am Odisha'.

The event celebrates the success of the state and the people in creating a vibrant ecosystem for business.

A 36-hour smart Odisha hackathon was also launched in Chennai by Patnaik.

He extended an invitation to budding entrepreneurs and students to come up with innovative solutions to resolve facing challenges in public service delivery as well as those concerned to industry and consumers. He invited people to come to Odisha to experience the opportunities state has to offer.

Shortlisted ideas will be implemented as pilot projects and winners will be awarded, announced Chief Minister. The Chief Minister spoke about the three-fold increase in power generation, port handling capacity increased by 10 fold to 190 million metric tones annually, road network by 50 per cent. Odisha is also the largest producer of stainless steel, tin, and aluminium in the country. He also informed about single window investor facilitation and ease of doing business facility in the state. After the resounding success of the event in 2016, the State will be organizing the second edition of the marquee event at Bhubaneswar during November 11 to 15, 2018. The conclave will showcase the policy & regulatory environment, investment opportunities across focus sectors and the manufacturing prowess of the State. (ANI)