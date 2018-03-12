Theni fire: Garud Commando Force, IAF begin rescue operation

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): 16 commandos of the Garud Commando Force and four choppers from the Indian Air Force (IAF), with one of them at standby, arrived here on Monday morning to commence the search and rescue operation of those stuck in the Kurangani forest fire.

As many as 15 people were rescued from the fire that broke out in Kurangani hills here on Sunday.

However, Theni District Collector Pallavi Baldev clarified that she had not received any information on the casualty of the blaze.

Baldev further informed that around 37 people in two separate groups reached Kolukkumalai for trekking. They camped in an estate and were returning when the fire broke out in the forest. The Indian Air Force (IAF) was pressed into action by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sought help on the matter, and rescued nearly 15 students. Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan conveyed his wishes to those recovering from the "heart-rending" forest fire. "Kurangani forest fire and its victims is heart-rending. Those with burn injuries should heal fast. I wish them all the best for recovery and rehabilitation. To those bereaved families, my deepest sympathy," he tweeted. Kurangani forest fire and its victims is heart rending. Those with burn injuries should heal fast. I wish them all the best for recovery and rehabilitation. To those bereived families my deepest sympathy. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 12, 2018 Rescue operations are underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)