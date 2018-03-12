Theni fire: No information on casualty, says DC

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): Theni District Collector, Pallavi Baldev on Monday said that she has not received any information on the casualty in the forest fire that erupted near Kurangani hills here.

Baldev informed that around 37 people in two separate groups reached Kolukkumalai for trekking on Saturday and a day after the fire suddenly erupted.

"They camped in an estate and were returning when the fire broke out in the forest. I haven't got information on the casualty. Fifteen people have received burn injuries," she said.

Earlier on Sunday, 15 students trapped in a forest fire near the hills were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF). "Just now I have spoken to District Collector. He communicated that 10-15 students have been rescued. They are coming down from the hill. Operation continues," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharman said. The IAF was pressed into action by the Defence Minister after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sought help on the matter. Sitharaman had said that the Southern Command was in touch with the Collector of Theni. (ANI)