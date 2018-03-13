Theni forest fire: PM Modi lauds Sitharaman for rescue ops

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and team for their stupendous efforts during the rescue operations in the Theni forest fire.

The fire that broke out in Theni district yesterday has claimed nine lives till now.

"I would like to appreciate Nirmala Sitharaman Ji, the Indian Air Force, the Garud Commandos and the local administration for their stupendous efforts during the rescue and relief operations in the wake of the Theni forest fire," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

"My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Theni forest fire. I hope that those who are injured recover soon," Prime Minister Modi added in a second tweet. In the wake of the forest fire near Kurangani hills of Tamil Nadu, trekking in the area has been temporarily prohibited. The Indian Air Force (IAF) was pressed into action by the Defence Minister after reports of the forest fire surfaced. Earlier today, 16 commandos of the Garud Commando Force and four choppers from the IAF, with one of them at standby, arrived here to commence the search and rescue operation. As many as 27 people have been rescued, out of which ten suffered minor injuries, while eight sustained serious injuries. (ANI)