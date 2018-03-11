  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Theni forest fire: Rescue operations underway

Theni forest fire: Rescue operations underway

Last Updated: Sun, Mar 11, 2018 21:44 hrs
Theni forest fire: Rescue operations underway

On Sunday evening, a forest fire erupted in Theni. At least 20 college students, who had gone trekking in the Kurangani region were trapped. However, locals estimate the number of students around 55.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the forests in Kurangani caught fire, trapping students who had gathered at the Theni range for trekking. One person is feared dead.

Besides fire services, the police and the defence forces have also been pressed into action for rescue operations.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was responding to the request of TN CM Palaniswamy and that the Indian Air Force will assist with the rescue operations. She tweeted:

She added that Southern Command was in touch with the collector of Theni district.

However, the darkness is making rescue operations increasingly difficult. Locals, doctors and service personnel are actively involved in the rescue operations, while ambulances are on standby. Rescue teams are attending to those who are trapped, while the district collector continues to onitor the situation.

Meanwhile, wishes and prayers continue to pour in:



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features