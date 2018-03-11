Theni forest fire: Rescue operations underway

Forest fire at #Theni District. 40 students suspected to be trapped in region. Defence ministry has requested IAF to help rescue and evacuation. @thenewsminute https://t.co/MDNJdIrT6C

Besides fire services, the police and the defence forces have also been pressed into action for rescue operations.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was responding to the request of TN CM Palaniswamy and that the Indian Air Force will assist with the rescue operations. She tweeted:

Responding to the request from the Hon @CMOTamilNadu on the forest -fire related issue -20 students are caught in Kurangani, Theni district. Instructed @IAF_MCC to help in rescue and evacuation. The Southern Command is in touch with the Collector of Theni. @ThanthiTV @pibchennai — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 11, 2018

She added that Southern Command was in touch with the collector of Theni district.

However, the darkness is making rescue operations increasingly difficult. Locals, doctors and service personnel are actively involved in the rescue operations, while ambulances are on standby. Rescue teams are attending to those who are trapped, while the district collector continues to onitor the situation.

Theni collector Mariam Pallavi Baldev, IAS meets rescued people & monitoring the situation #Theni pic.twitter.com/XSsDtk3ySJ — Manoj Prabakar S (@imanojprabakar) March 11, 2018

Meanwhile, wishes and prayers continue to pour in:

#Theni Hope all students and other people trapped are rescued soon. Good to see IAF coming into rescue operation. — Chennai_wasi (@catlover_ind) March 11, 2018