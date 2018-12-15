There are many eligible candidates, that is why it's taking time: TS Singh Deo on C'garh CM

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): There is more than one eligible name for the post of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and that is why the process is taking time, said senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo, on Saturday.

As suspense looms over who would be the next chief minister of the state, Deo, one of the Chief Minister hopefuls for Chhattisgarh told ANI, "We have more than one eligible name that is why process is taking time, in any case final result came late on 11th so it has just been four days today. BJP which took more than 7-8 days to appoint its recent CMs should not comment on us."

Along with Deo, other contenders for the post are party's state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel, Congress OBC wing's chief Tamradhwaj Singh and former Union minister Chandras Mahant. On December 11, the Congress party rose to power in the state after thrashing BJP and winning 68 seats. (ANI)