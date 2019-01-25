There can be issues at local level but we trust Rahul Gandhi: Alpesh Thakor

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Congress leader Alpesh Thakor on Thursday refuted reports of him being unhappy with his party.

He said that there can be issues at the local level, but he trusts Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier there were reports that Gujarat Congress members are unhappy with Thakor.

Thakor has denied any such claims.

“I don’t understand who is spreading all this. I have complete faith in Rahul. There can be issues at the local level, but we trust Rahul Gandhi,” Thakor told ANI.

Thakor is Congress MLA from Radhanpur. (ANI)