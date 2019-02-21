There can be more people with this name: Bihar Minister on Sunny Leone topping merit list of Junior Engineer's post

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Soon after a candidate with the name of ‘Sunny Leone’ topped the merit list for Junior Engineer’s post in Bihar Public Health Engineering Department with 98.5 per cent marks, the state Education Minister Vinod Narayan Jha came in defence of the government and said that all the fake applications will be nullified during the counselling process.

However, Jha stated that right now it can’t be confirmed whether the candidate by the name of ‘Sunny Leone’ is fake or real as “there can be more people with this name”.

“The result is still not out. We had put out vacancy for Junior Engineer's post. A lot of people have applied for it. Right now we have just put up these names on the government website. If anybody has any kind of objection then they can speak about it," he said.

He added, "This does not mean these people have been selected. We will soon start the counselling process. All the candidates will be asked to appear with their documents,” Jha told media here.

“Some people might have filed fake applications. But these applications will be nullified. As many as 17,000 people have applied for this vacancy. Right now we can’t say whether this is fake or real. There can be more people with this name. The investigation will be done through the counselling process itself,” he added.

Asked whether he knows who Sunny Leone is, Jha said, “No. I don’t know any person by this name.”

Interestingly, Sunny, a well-known actress in Bollywood, herself took a potshot at the news on Twitter.

“HAHA, I’m so glad the OTHER me has scored so well !!!!! lol,” Sunny tweeted a few days ago.

In a prank on the online system, job applications for the post under the name 'Sunny Leone' and 'bvcxzbnnb' had surfaced. The system picked up details entered in the application forms and later displayed Sunny Leone as the merit list topper. (ANI)