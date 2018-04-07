There is collapse in Modi government: Rahul Gandhi

[India] April 7 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there is a collapse in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government.

Talking to reporters here, the Congress President said the collapse is taking place for two-three reasons.

"One, there is complete financial mismanagement, demonetisation, and the implosion of the financial system. We don't understand, and even the government, that what is the extent of the hole in the financial system," Gandhi said.

He added," Second is the complete mismanagement of foreign policy. We have China sitting in Doklam and the Prime Minister sits with the Chinese president on a jhoola (swing) and China enters Dolam and nothing to be said, but silence and shock."

Gandhi said that the basic loss of control was visible in Prime Minister Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah's behaviour.

"There is a basic loss of control and you can see that in Mr. Modi's demeanour, expression, and speeches. You can see it in Mr. Amit Shah's confusion. Amit Shah's anger coming out saying all people are animals except myself. So, it is a demonstration of complete fracture in the system," Gandhi said.

Taking a swipe at Shah for calling entire Opposition animals, the Congress chief said it was the mentality that there were only two or three people in this country "who are worth anything, who understand everything and everybody else is a worthless person".

"Calling the entire opposition animals. see according to Amit Shah and the basic vision of the BJP-RSS - there are only two non-animals in this country. There is Mr. Narendra Modi and there is Mr. Amit Shah," Gandhi said.

He added, "Everybody else as far as they are concerned are animals. That's fine, that is the way they look at the world. It is a disrespectful statement, but we don't take what Mr. Amit Shah says with too much seriousness."

The Congress President said that not only Dalits, tribals, minorities but BJP leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Nitin Gadkari are disrespected in the BJP.

"It's not only Dalits, it's tribals, it's minorities. It doesn't stop there. It's Mr. Advani, Mr. Manohar Joshi, even Mr. Gadkari, it's everybody. The thing is that the BJP people internally don't have guts to say it to you (media). They say it to us. The fact is that Mr. Amit Shah and Mr. Modi are convinced that there are only two human beings in the country," Gandhi said.

He also said that Dalits are being oppressed in the country and Prime Minister Modi thinks that only bowing before the statue of Dr. Ambedkar was enough to show concern about Dalits.

"What is happening to Dalits across the country is disgusting and horrible and our prime minister has nothing to say. He is under the impression that respecting Dalits is about going and doing namaste in front of the Ambedkar Ji's statue," Gandhi said.

The Congress President alleged that Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have a relationship with the Prime Minister.

"Nirav Modi and Mehul Choski have a relationship with Prime Minister. They have taken Rs. 30,000 crore and runoff. In Davos, they were sitting next to each other. They are from Gujarat. There was a letter sent to Prime Minister's office, long back, saying that there is a problem with Mr. Nirav Modi. That letter was ignored. Prime Minister knew exactly what was going on," Gandhi said.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Modi personally went to Paris to change the Rafael deal.

"Rafael Questioned. Rs. 40,000 crore given to one person. The deal was changed by Prime Minister personally in Paris without taking into account any procedure and any cabinet committee on security. And, it is gross corruption," Gandhi said.

He alleged that for the first time allies of the government blocked the Parliament to protect the government and Prime Minister Modi, who did not have the guts to come and stand in front the Congress in the Parliament. (ANI)