There ought to be quid pro quo, says Kharge on cabinet berths

May 20 (ANI): Seeking berths in Karnataka cabinet for Congress MLAs, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that they being a national party supported a regional one so there ought to be a "give and take" equation.

"Keeping everything in mind, there ought to be a 'give and take' equation," he said here, ahead of the crucial Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) meeting to discuss the future of the alliance in the state assembly.

With Kumaraswamy all set to take oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23, leaders from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will be meeting today.

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy was invited by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government in the state, after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa stepped down ahead of the floor test in the state assembly. While Kumaraswamy was earlier expected to swear-in as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 21, the ceremony later got pushed to May 23 due to the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)