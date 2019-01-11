There should be a movie called 'Disastrous Prime Minister': Mamata takes jibe at PM Modi

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that there should be a movie called 'Disastrous Prime Minister'.

Banerjee asserted that the Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was made with an intention to distort facts and keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind.

"If there is a movie on Accidental Prime Minister then there should be a movie titled as Disastrous Prime Minister. This will be made in the future. No one will be spared. Those who are indulging in politics should watch this movie -- 'Disastrous Prime Minister'," Banerjee said at a public meeting here.

The political controversy over 'The Accidental Prime Minister' caught media attention after the BJP shared its trailer calling the movie a "riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 years." The recently released trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' also drew a lot of flak from the Congress party. Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections over the film and demanded its special screening to ensure that none of the scenes is factually incorrect. The film is based on facts chronicled in a book by Sanjaya Baru -- Manmohan Singh's media advisor between 2004 and 2008. It revolves around Singh's life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. (ANI)