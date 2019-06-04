There should be fairness in allocation of portfolios: K'taka Cong' leader Ramalinga Reddy

[India], June 04 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday again cried foul over being dropped from the state cabinet saying that he had never lobbied for Opposition but there should be fairness in the allocation of portfolios.

"You can't give 'makkhan' (butter) to one side and 'chuna' (lime) to other. I have never lobbied for Opposition. But there should be fairness in the allocation of portfolios. Not raising voice against injustice is wrong, that is why I have spoken," Reddy told ANI.

Taking up the caste issue, Reddy said, "Berths in the cabinet have been given considering some castes. Brahmins have been given four posts, Lingayats - two but why not to Reddy community." In an open letter posted on Twitter, Reddy has stated that the Congress suffered a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls due to the lack of the party's elderly presence in the state government and the lack of organisational vision of some ministers. In a major setback to the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka in recently concluded general elections, the BJP won 25 parliamentary constituencies out of a total of 28. Congress was left with one seat. Meanwhile, supporters of Reddy hold a protest outside the Congress office, demanding ministerial post for him. In December last year, Reddy expressed his displeasure over being dropped from the state cabinet and questioned the reason for his removal. "Juniors should become ministers, but four-five (of those) who became ministers earlier they are still in the cabinet including RV Deshpande, DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara and others. My question is, you kept all these people who are capable and seniors but removed me. I'm asking, why?" the seven-time MLA had told ANI. (ANI)