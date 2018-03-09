There should be more women in Armed Forces: Sitharaman

[India], Mar. 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday pitched for women empowerment and said there should be more women in the Armed Forces.

"Debate about empowerment should not always be a gender-based argument, whether an individual can perform being a woman or a man. Therefore, the whole narration on Women's Day is to look at it in this context," Sitharaman said while addressing a function on 'Women in Uniform of Armed Forces Medical Services' (AFMS) here.

She said, "I think there are areas in which men should be posted, not so much to fight them, but for making them understand that well you may not be good in this you may be good at something else. So blanket rejection of male or female can completely be avoided. That's why I think whenever we talk, it should be citizens' empowerment."

Lt Gen Bipin Puri delivered the welcome speech at the event and lauded the role of women officers as health care providers and caregivers. The event was attended by delegates comprising of senior serving and retired lady AFMS officers from across the country. (ANI)