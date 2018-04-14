There was indiscretion on part of BJP's two J&K ministers: Ram Madhav

[India] April 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and party In-Charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav on Friday said party's two ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh were indiscreet in attending a rally in support of Kathua rape and murder case due to local pressure.

Ganga and Singh have tendered their resignations from the state cabinet posts for attending a rally which was carried out in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case.

Madhav said," There was some amount of indiscretion on the part of our two ministers. Coming under the pressure of local public they spoke at a gathering in this context."

"We took serious view of it and asked the ministers to take a decision on their own on the matter. And, the ministers have submitted their resignation letters to the state president and we will take appropriate action tomorrow," he added.

When asked about what he meant by 'local pressure', Madhav said, "There was some local pressure for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry etcetera, which normally happens when such incidents happen. You have seen that happening in Uttar Pradesh where the victim's side demanded CBI inquiry."

He denied that the party acted on the two ministers after media pressure.

"I immediately flew down to Jammu when I came to know about the visit of our two ministers to that protest programme and set the course correct. I clearly told them this is not done and we should not interfere in any of these investigation procedures," Madhav said

He maintained that the state government and state police have acted swiftly and as a result the investigation was completed within 60 days and all the accused are arrested.

On the Congress' charge of the BJP being insensitive not only in Kathua rape case but also in the Unnao rape case, the BJP leader said, "The Congress is trying to politicize the issue. We actually acted very fast in Kathua case. The Congress party is behind the agitations in Jammu. The Congress is now trying to use it for their political gains"

Replying another question, Madhav said, "There is no trouble in the BJP-PDP alliance. We are in touch with J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is of the view that the BJP should take a stand on these two ministers and PM also advised us to take appropriate action to send a right message to people."

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in January. The victim belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

A special team of the Jammu and Kashmir crime branch has made a case of conspiracy, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, gang rape, murder and destruction of evidence against eight accused. (ANI)