These are Congress' 7 questions to PM Modi

June 20 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday put seven questions in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in context with the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press conference, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni and Ghulam Ahmed Mir alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) destroyed Jammu and Kashmir "economically, socially and politically."

In this regard, Azad went on to read a list of seven questions, on which they are seeking the Prime Minister's reply:

- How does Prime Minister Modi propose to ensure peace and normalcy in the state? - When will the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and other terrorist acts stop? - What is the economic route map for inclusion and progress for the people of Ladakh? - How does the Centre propose to prevent the radicalisation of the Jammu and Kashmir youth? - What are the plans for employment creation and promotion of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir? - How does the Prime Minister's government propose to engage with various sections of the state in order to win their hearts and minds? - What are their plans ensure peace and development in all the three regions - Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh?" "It's is now the Prime Minister's turn to reply to us," Azad concluded. For those unversed, after receiving President Ram Nath Kovind's approval, state governor N.N. Vohra on Wednesday issued the proclamation to impose Governor's Rule under section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir. The Governor's Rule was necessitated after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as the Chief Minister on Tuesday. (ANI)