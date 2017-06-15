These Hyderabad women are making India proud on international level

[India], June 15(ANI): Telangana weightlifters Budumuru Rajeswari and Boddepalli Rajya Laxmi clinched gold medals in the 14th International Women Weightlifting Grand Prix event in Nagold, Germany.

Rajya Laxmi won the 90 kg plus category, while Rajeswari won in the 90 kg category.

While motivating other Indian players, Rajya Laxmi said, "There are many like me. Indian players are not talent deficit. If supported, many players will shine."

Rajya Laxmi showed confidence in the players of Telangana.

"In the upcoming commonwealth games only from Telangana I can vouch that we can win 7-8 medals", she added. Appreciating Telangana Government's support for the sport, Rajeswari said, "I am currently preparing for Commonwealth. Telangana state gave me opportunity and I'm very happy." Rajeswari expressed that there were moments when she feared to commit mistakes, but she never stopped herself from taking up new challenges. Their coach V. N. Raja Shekhar said that their hardship was inclusive of good training and nutritious diet. "I have been training them since six months. We trained them psychologically and also got them adapted to the weather of Germany", Shekhar added. Rajya Laxmi has won 12 national medals for India. Despite getting married in 2010, her passion for the sport never stopped her from playing for the country.(ANI)