They killed 41, we should kill 82, says Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): In lieu of our 41 soldiers killed in Pulwama terror attack, India should kill 82, as “the entire country is fed up with the senseless killings of our soldiers every day,” said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday.

“We should get 82 of them since 41 of our men have been killed. India wants it now,” said Singh while addressing media persons here. He called for “tough coercive action against Pakistan,” which he suggested could be “military, diplomatic or economic, or a combination of all three.”

Stressing the need for a strong stance in the wake of Pulwama terror carnage, the Chief Minister said: “It is for the Centre to decide what form of action should be taken, but it is clear that some measures have to be taken urgently.”

“No one is asking anyone to go to war, but these killings of soldiers are not a joke. Something has to be done. I am fed up. The country is fed up. Pakistan can’t hold India to ransom just because they are a nuclear nation. Even we are a nuclear nation,” said Singh.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should decide what action should be taken. “There is time for talk but that is not now. At the moment, there is palpable anger across the country. People want some strong measures by the government against Pakistan,” he said.

Asked to comment on the attacks on Kashmiri students and others in the wake of Pulwama incident, Captain Amarinder said that they were very much a part of the country and Punjab would ensure their full security. “Everyone in the force is one family and we are identified by our units, not religion,” he said, pointing to the unity in the Army as an example for the entire nation to emulate.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in the recent years, as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, which was orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. (ANI)