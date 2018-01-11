Thick fog continues to hit train services in North India

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): As heavy fog engulfs parts of northern India, the train services have taken a major hit with 49 trains running behind schedule on Thursday.

Moreover, 23 trains were rescheduled, while 24 trains were cancelled due to low visibility and operational reasons.

Yesterday, hundreds of passengers were left stranded for hours as 65 trains got delayed, cancelled and rescheduled due to similar weather condition in several parts of northern India.

Also, the air quality in the national capital has been keeping under 'hazardous' category as particulate matters remain suspended in air due to lack of wind.

Earlier in the day, in a major digital initiative to help plan the traffic flows and optimize freight operations, the Ministry of Railways launched Smart Freight Operation Optimisation and Real Time Information (SFOORTI) App for freight managers that provides features for monitoring and managing freight business using Geographic Information System (GIS) Views and Dashboard. (ANI)