Thick fog engulfs Delhi, visibility drops to 200 mt

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Owing to the prevalence of cold and dry northwesterly winds, the weather in the national capital will mostly be dry accompanied by dense fog. On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 22 Degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was 6 Degree Celsius.

"Cold weather combined with the availability of moisture will result in foggy conditions over Northwest India. This dense fog is likely to reduce visibility over Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh resulting in difficulty for commuters in the morning and noon hours," stated Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

Dense to very dense fog was observed at isolated places over Punjab and West Rajasthan and moderate fog at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours. Visibility in Amritsar and Ganganagar was 50 metres in the morning while in Delhi's Palam it was 200 meters. In Patiala, Ambala, Hissar, Bikaner, Bareilly and Delhi's Safdarjung the visibility was 500 metres each, the Indian Meteorological Department stated in its report. The weather conditions in the majority of the Northern states will remain similar for the next couple of days. The mercury is likely to dip during nights as the air mass is flowing in the region, however, the sky will partly be sunny and cloudy with wind. In Southern part of India, the trough of low is extending from Equatorial Ocean to South Interior Karnataka across Interior Tamil Nadu. Because of this, light to moderate rain showers is likely to engulf Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka. Looking at Central India, dry and cold air mass continues to hover over this region. The weather in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh will be dry with breezy cold winds. (ANI)