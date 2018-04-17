Third front: After Mamata, Deve Gowda, KCR to meet Naveen Patnaik

[India], Apr 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the first week of May.

The two leaders will hold a discussion on national politics.

In view of the ongoing assembly sessions in Odisha, the two have decided to hold consultations in the first week of May.

The two are most likely to discuss the possibility of a third front in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

Rao had recently mooted the idea to form a 'Third Front'.

Pitching for the formation of a new national front 'third front', Rao had said that it would not be a 'silly political front', but will work for India's masses. After meeting former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief H. D. Deve Gowda last week, the Telangana Chief Minister had said that the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have failed the nation miserably. "The Congress Party and BJP ruled India for over 65 years and they have miserably failed the nation. This (third front) is not a silly political front, it'll be coming together of India's masses," Rao had said. The Chief Minister further announced that they will come out with a big agenda for farmers before 2019. Earlier on April 10, Yoga Guru Ramdev met the daughter of Rao and Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha and hinted to extend his support to Telangana over the demand for third front. Earlier in the month, Rao had said that idea of 'third front' pitched by him, will be for the people of the country. Last month, Rao had met the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the same. Interacting with the media after meeting his West Bengal counterpart, Rao had said that the third front would not be a mere alliance of a few political parties but for the people. Mamata had also urged all the opposition parties to work closely together against the NDA. Rao has been making efforts to stitch an alternative political front by uniting regional parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial 2019 General elections. (ANI)