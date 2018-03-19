'Third front' will be for people: Telangana CM

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said that idea of 'third front' pitched by him, will be for the people of the country.

Interacting with the media after meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Rao said that the third front would not be a mere alliance of a few political parties but for the people.

"It will be a collective leadership, it will be a federal leadership. People are thinking before 2019 there will be another front. Let me clarify that this front will be for people of India. This won't be a mere alliance of a few political parties, this will be for the people. There is a need for alternate force," Rao said.

When asked that if the Congress Party decides to give them an outside support, he said that the agenda they are "proposing is different from the routine political model." Meanwhile, the West Bengal Chief Minister termed the meeting as a 'good beginning' and said that the topics discussed in the meeting are aimed towards development of the country. "Politics throws at you situations where you have to work with different people. I believe in politics," Mamata said. The meeting between the two Chief Ministers came amid Rao making efforts to stitch an alternative political front by uniting regional parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial 2019 General elections. Banerjee, earlier on Friday had urged all opposition parties to work closely together against the NDA. Following his meeting with Banerjee, Rao is likely to tour Delhi, probably after the budget session of the State Legislature, to meet more regional satraps, to persuade them to be part of the third front. (ANI)