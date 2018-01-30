Third Scorpene class submarine INS 'Karanj' to be launched

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): The third Scorpene class submarine 'KARANJ' will be launched at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on January 31.

The state-of- the-art technology utilised for construction of the Scorpene class submarines has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimized shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons.

The stealth of this potent platform is enhanced by the special attention given to various signatures. These stealth features give it invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines.

A sophisticated and state of the art Shore Integration Facility has been developed at MDL for integration and simulation of various equipments of the Scorpene submarine combat system for which there was no facility available in the country. Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious types of missions i.e anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance etc. The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, with means provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force. It is a potent platform, marking a generational shift in submarine operations. Leveraging the experience and the transfer-of-technology of the Scorpene project, with enhanced and upgraded infrastructure, MDL, is ready for undertaking construction of the next generation submarines. Admrial Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff will be the chief guest on the occasion. The contract for the construction and Transfer-of-Technology for six Scorpene submarines in series has Naval Group (formerly DCNS) of France as 'Collaborator' and are being built by MDL. Last year, on December 14, INS Kalvari, the first Scorpene class submarine was commissioned into the Indian Navy. Khanderi, the second Scorpene class submarine was launched at MDL in January 2017, and is currently undergoing the rigorous phase of sea trials and is also scheduled to be delivered shortly. (ANI)