Third Unit of NTPC Power Plant in Kudgi inaugurated

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): India's largest power generator, the state-run NTPC Ltd. commissioned the third unit of the 800 MW Kudgi Super Thermal Power Station with effect from March 12, 2018.

With this, the total capacity of Kudgi Super Thermal Power Station has gone up to 2400 MW.

The combined capacity of the NTPC and the NTPC group stands at 45300 MW and 52191 MW respectively.

The NTPC has 20 coal based, 7 gas based, 11 solar Photovoltaic, two Hydro-Electric, one wind and 8 joint venture (JV) power stations. The company is currently building an additional capacity of over 20,000 MW at multiple locations in the country.

Earlier, the NTPC was also touted to acquire the Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHC) owned plants at Nabinagar and Kanti within the coming weeks. (ANI)