Thiruvananthapuram: Case registered against 6 for attacking police officer

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Thiruvananthapuram city police has registered a case against six people, for allegedly attacking police officers on duty.

The accused are suspected to be Students' Federation of India (SFI) activist.

The incident took place here on Wednesday evening, after a person was stopped by the traffic police on duty for a signal violation.

Soon, an altercation broke out between the two sides. Following which the man who violated the traffic signal called his friends.

The group of men assaulted the police officer and then fled from the spot. Three policemen got injured in the attack. A case has been registered for obstructing police officers on duty and deliberately causing hurt. (ANI)