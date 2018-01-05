This 18-year-old girl does wonders with her feet

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): An 18-year-old girl, Maganti Jahnavi, who hails from Hyderabad does wonders with her feet.

She recently attempted a Guinness world record by painting 140 square metres of roses and leaves with her feet - and tried to break the 100 square metres record.

"I am pursuing my first year in business and economics in the United Kingdom. I love drawing and since childhood, I have been interested in artistic things. My parents would also support me a lot and would encourage me in dancing and drawing. While studying, I recently got a thought that I should merge both painting and dancing together? Then I made a video," Maganti told ANI.

"Even for this record, my parents were the ones who supported me. It took me nine long hours to finish the whole painting," she added. She concluded by saying, "I guess I am very lucky to have parents' support at every stage. The youth, who don't have parents' support but aspire to do something should show their talent to their parents. They should explain to them that they can do miracles." (ANI)