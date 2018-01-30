This Andhra student is Amaravati's Ambassador

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday declared a class 9th standard student as brand ambassador of Amaravati.

Vaishnavi from Mudinepalli village in Guntur district, has donated her savings of Rs one Lakh as donation for construction of Amaravati city.

Vaishnavi, who has keen interest in social service has also adopted two government schools in her own village.

Naidu, aims to make Amravati the best city in the world.

Last year speaking to the media, he said, "We want to built the best city in the world, so that it will be a model for the country and the world."

Naidu said that the newly constructed Amravati will act as a model to look up to. Amaravati, being built on a 217 sq km open field in Guntur district, is being designed to have 51% of green spaces and 10% of water bodies, with a plan to house some of the most iconic buildings there. The city is being modelled on Singapore, with the masterplan being prepared by two Singapore government-appointed consultants. Other international consultants and architects will then be roped in to give it an international flavour. (ANI)