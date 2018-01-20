This budget will be historical for Railways: Piyush Goyal

[India], Jan. 20 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the upcoming budget would be historical for Railways and capital investment plans were expected to increase by three times.

"The capital investment plans of the Indian Railways are expected to almost triple between 2013-14, the last year of the Congress government and 2018-19, the last year the 1st term of our government. The upcoming budget will (be) historical for Railway," Goyal told ANI.

"Prime Minister Modi and his government have been committed to development. The first four budgets had also focused on the rapid development of the country. This budget will be no different it will focus on the well being of the people of Indian, every section of people of India. It will be focused on development, good governance," said Goyal.

Goyal further averred that Mumbai local train would be soon revamped and all issues would be solved in the coming five years. "I am a Mumbaikar myself. I totally understand the expectations of Mumbaikars from Budget and my dream would be to provide best facilities to them. Our experiment of AC local train was a great success. Forty-seven more AC local trains have been ordered. To develop the Suburban Mumbai Railways is our dream, passion," the minister added. Earlier in the day, as part of the ritual, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley performed the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' ahead of the Parliament's Budget session, commencing on January 29. (ANI)