This Chennai man is cycling to Germany to raise awareness about human trafficking 

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): With an aim to end human slavery, Naresh Kumar has begun a mission 'Freedom Seat' to cycle over 8500 kilometres from Chennai to Hamburg to raise awareness about human trafficking and child abuse.

This Chennai-based man, who started his journey on Wednesday, also aims to raise money for survivors of human trafficking and child abuse.

Speaking to ANI, Naresh said that the main reason behind this cause is to end human slavery.

"The reason for this cause is to end human slavery. I am very self-sustained on this journey. I will be going through 12 different borders through the Middle East and Europe. I have done similar missions in New Zealand and Australia, and all for the same cause," he said.

With a plan to cover 120 kilometres every day, Naresh is travelling with minimum clothing and accessories. Once an electronics engineer in the US, he carries a GPS gadget that would help his family and friends track him on the journey. Among the items in his travel bag are a tool kit, spare tubes for his cycle, a sleeping bag and a tent to rest at night. Naresh aims to achieve this feat in 90 days. (ANI)