This could be bad news for Bengaluru dog owners

[India], June 6 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a new pet dog licensing regulations to limit the number of pet dogs that can be reared in apartments and individual houses.

The BBMP would be enforcing the rules within its limits, it said in an official release.

"New pet licensing scheme from BBMP has mandated that only one approved dog can be reared in a flat while an independent house cannot have more than three dogs," Bengaluru Mayor, Sampath Raj told ANI.

The decision has not gone down well with citizen activists and pet parents who feel the move will lead to abandonment of dogs. The new rules also mandated the dog owners to get a licence consisting of a radio collar with an embedded chip. A pet parent will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 if the dog has no licence. (ANI)