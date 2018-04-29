This Diwali go for this pollution-free firecracker

[India] Apr 29 (ANI): A chemical sciences professor in Mohali along with his team of some students developed the first-of-its-kind smoke-free prototype firecracker which could be used to celebrate pollution-free Diwali.

Assistant Professor at the Department of Chemical Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, Samrat Ghosh, created this non-polluting firecracker.

The prototype firecracker which is currently being called the 'IISER-M pollution-free firecracker' is made up of a plastic bottle.

The key aspect of the firecracker is its combustible substance (chemical recipe) which has a shelf life of 10-12 days, following which it undergoes self-decomposition, minimizing the risk of a fire hazard. Last year the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on the use of crackers during Diwali in a bid to check pollution caused due to smoke emitted from firecrackers. Ghosh said that crackers are an integral part of the Indian festival, and mentioned that he created the smoke-free cracker following Environment Minister's (Harsh Vardhan) request. "I took up the challenge and came out to be successful at it," said Ghosh. Ghosh also mentioned that during the creation of this prototype, it was kept in mind that the product should be cheaper.(ANI)