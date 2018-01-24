This election is between Allah and Rama, says Karnataka BJP MLA

New Delhi: A BJP MLA in Karnataka has created a controversy by saying that the contest in the state's Bantwal constituency during the upcoming assembly polls will be between Allah and Lord Rama.

V Sunil Kumar, representing Karkala in the assembly, also termed the election to Bantwal, in the communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district, as a "question of Hindu self-esteem".

"I request friends here, the election here is not between Rajesh Naik (BJP) and Ramanatha Rai (Congress). It is an election between Allah and Rama. Whom, Bantwal wants it has to be decided. Whether we will repeatedly make Allah win or will we make a person who loves Rama win, people of Bantwal has to decide," Kumar said.

Kumar made the remarks after Bantwal MLA and minister Ramanatha Rai credited his successive victories from the constituency to the grace of Allah and secular credentials of the Muslim community there. Assembly elections in Karnataka are due early this year. Reacting to Kumar's comment, Rai said elections should be contested on the plank of development.