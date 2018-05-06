This has never happened before: Justice K. M. Joseph on non-elevation

[India], May 06 (ANI): In the wake of the controversy surrounding his non-elevation to Supreme Court, Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice, K. M. Joseph, on Sunday stated that such an incident had never happened before.

"The meeting is going to be convened. It is not right for me to say anything before that happens. Never has it happened before like this that the names sent by the Collegium are asked to be reconsidered," said Joseph.

The Collegium had, on January 10, recommended the names of Joseph and Justice Indu Malhotra for elevation to the Supreme Court.

While the Centre had cleared Justice Indu Malhotra's file, it sent Justice Joseph's file back to the Collegium and asked it to reconsider its recommendation. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising of Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, and Joseph, had earlier met to reconsider the case of Joseph but deferred its decision on it. The meeting is also scheduled to hold discussions over the removal of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh. (ANI)