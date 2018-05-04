This Kashmiri granny is building her own toilet :

Srinagar: In Jammu and Kashmir, an 87-year-old woman from Udhampur district spent her waking hours building a toilet near her house in a bid to make her village open-defecation free.

Rakkhi, who has been going to the fields to defecate for years, decided to build a toilet in her village. Since she comes from a humble background, she did not have any money to hire labourers to the job, so she, started doing the masonry work all by herself.

She said, 'I'm happy that more and more people are coming forward now to build toilets in their houses."

She says that she wants to see her village open defecation free and has been hugely inspired to do so after a series of awareness campaigns in her village. While speaking to ANI, Rakki said that she did not know about the ill-effects of defecating in the open. "I want everyone to use a toilet as defecating in open gives birth to many kinds of diseases," she said. "My son made the mud for my toilet after which I leveled the bricks and did the masonry work myself. Within 7 days my toilet will be completed," she added. India is expected to be open defecation free by October, 2019, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said after launching the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' (Cleanliness is Service) campaign of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The home minister said for cleanliness, the central government was implementing a Rs 12,000-crore action plan through 76 ministries and departments. "Providing toilet facility at home will ensure safety and dignity of women. 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign will help improve nutrition and productivity of our children," he said. The home minister said Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana and Uttarakhand have already been declared open defecation free.