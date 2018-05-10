This Lucknow-based doctor treats soldiers' families free of cost

[India], May 10 (ANI): A Lucknow-based doctor does not charge fees from the families of army personnel to pay his respect to soldiers who work for the nation 'selflessly.'

Speaking to ANI, doctor Ajay Chaudhary said, "This is my way of giving back to the people who work selflessly for the nation. I have been doing this voluntarily."

Chaudhary's clinic is located in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area.

He also put up a notice at the entrance of his clinic that reads, "Here, soldiers are not required to pay consultation fees. You have already given your fee at the border."

The doctor also requested the soldier to come along with their ID cards for the check up. Chaudhary belongs to a family with military background. His father was in military and his brother was commander in Indian Navy. Chaudhary also tried his luck in Army and sat for NDA exam, but could not make it.(ANI)