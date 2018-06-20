This Maharashtra couple held election to choose baby's name

[India] June 20(ANI): Naming a child is usually a personal and simple ceremony in India; however, a couple in Maharashtra's Gondia held an 'election' to decide the name of their new-born.

Unable to decide on a name, a Maharashtra couple, Mithun and Mansi Bang let the public decide the name of their baby boy.

They held an election on June 15, complete with election banners and ballot boxes to decide upon a name. Friends and relatives participated in voting.

Three names- Yaksha, Yovik, and Yuvan suggested by relatives and parents were voted upon.

Speaking to ANI, father, Mithun Bang said," It all started when the kundli (astrological chart) of our baby indicated that he'll be a political leader in future. It is then we decided to choose his name in a unique manner by public voting so that even after 15-20 years, he will cherish this day. "I am very happy today, more after the name I voted for my nephew won. It has been a memorable day for the entire family," said the baby's aunt. The boy was finally named 'Yuvan'.(ANI)