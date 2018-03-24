This man cycle in Punjab urging people to remember freedom fighter

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Rajiv Joshi, a resident of Punjab's Mandi Gobindgarh, has embarked an extraordinary cycle yatra from Mandi Gobindgarh-Khatkar Kalan, urging people to remember the brave hearts who lost their lives for the nation.

Joshi began his journey from Mandi Gobindgarh to Khatkar Kalan on March 23, on the occasion of the death anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Khatkar Kalan is a village just outside Banga town in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district in Punjab. The place is famous for the memorial of Bhagat Singh.

He said that freedom fighters and soldiers should not only be remembered once in a year, rather people should always keep their sacrifice in mind. "People like Bhagat Singh, who gave their lives for this country, should be in everyone's heart and not just remembered on a particular day," Joshi said. Joshi said, he has earlier done such yatras, creating awareness about the drug menace prevailing in the state. (ANI)